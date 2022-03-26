Villanova nips Houston to return to Final Four

Villanova nips Houston to return to Final Four

by

The Villanova Wildcats are going back to the Final Four.

Jermaine Samuels scored 16 points to lead the second-seeded Wildcats to a gritty 50-44 win over the No. 5 seed Houston Cougars in a gritty Elite Eight South Region battle Saturday night in San Antonio.

Caleb Daniels chipped in with 12 points off the bench for the Wildcats. Taze Moore led the Cougars with 15 points, but no other Houston player scored in double figures.

Villanova will face the winner between No. 1 Kansas and No. 10 Miami in Sunday’s Midwest Region Elite Eight showdown in Chicago.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.