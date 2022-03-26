Villanova nips Houston to return to Final Four

The Villanova Wildcats are going back to the Final Four.

Jermaine Samuels scored 16 points to lead the second-seeded Wildcats to a gritty 50-44 win over the No. 5 seed Houston Cougars in a gritty Elite Eight South Region battle Saturday night in San Antonio.

Caleb Daniels chipped in with 12 points off the bench for the Wildcats. Taze Moore led the Cougars with 15 points, but no other Houston player scored in double figures.

Villanova will face the winner between No. 1 Kansas and No. 10 Miami in Sunday’s Midwest Region Elite Eight showdown in Chicago.