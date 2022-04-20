Villanova coach Jay Wright is expected to retire from coaching (Video)

After 21 seasons at the helm, Villanova men’s basketball head coach Jay Wright is expected to retire from coaching. Wright won two national championships (2016 & 2018) with the Wildcats. Fordham head coach and former assistant under Wright, Kyle Neptune, is expected to be the successor.

