Viktor Hovland unable to make charge

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Viktor Hovland was bidding to become the first player from Norway to win a men’s major championship. He entered Sunday’s final round of the British Open at St. Andrews with the co-lead along with Rory McIlroy, both 16-under and four shots clear of the field.

By day’s end, Hovland finished in a tie for fourth — six shots behind winner Cameron Smith after shooting a disappointing 2-over 74. That score came after consecutive 66s in the second and third rounds.

“It was a little anticlimactic after the day [Saturday],’’ Hovland said. “I was expecting I was going to hang in there for a little bit longer. I just didn’t have it today. Didn’t hit it very good and didn’t putt as good as yesterday. It was a frustrating day.’’

Viktor Hovland reacts during the final round of the British Open. Getty Images

Hovland never got anything going on the front nine, shooting a 1-over 37 and it got no better on the back.

“I just didn’t hit it good enough,’’ he said. “I maybe could have gotten a little bit more momentum if I made a few more putts early, but at the same time, I just made a few too many mistakes and just didn’t get close enough to the pins to make any more birdies.’’

Hovland, after earning his first top-10 finish in a a major, left with no regrets and insisted he loved the experience of playing in a final pairing at a major.

“It’s cool,’’ he said. “It’s what we practice for. Just a little disappointed I didn’t have it, but it was a great experience. The whole week was a good learning experience, and I feel like I’m going to get better from it.’’