Vikings’ Oli Udoh arrested in Miami nightclub incident with woman

Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh was arrested on Saturday in Miami after an incident at a nightclub, where he reportedly followed a woman into the bathroom.

Udoh, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, who reported that Udoh was talking to a woman in line for the bathroom, then followed her in and refused to leave.

According to Miami-Dade County court records, Udoh was charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence.

In a statement Sunday, the team said, “We are aware of (Saturday) night’s arrest of Oli Udoh and are gathering additional information at this time.”

Vikings offensive tackle Olisaemeka Udoh during a game against the Chiefs on Aug. 27, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The offensive lineman was in South Florida during the Vikings’ bye in Week 7, in which the team did not practice.

Udoh, a sixth-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2019, is in a reserve role in for Minnesota this season. He has played three snaps on offense and 27 on special teams.

The Elon product started 16 games at guard in 2021.