Vikings’ Kirk Cousins explains origins of shirtless celebration

Kirk Cousins has made quite the impression both on and off the field this season.

His 7-1 Minnesota Vikings have enjoyed a prosperous season along with the plane ride celebrations Cousins has headlined after road wins. The 34-year old signal caller told Peyton and Eli Manning about his viral shirtless look on ESPN’s “ManningCast” during the Ravens’ win over the Saints on “Monday Night Football.”

“It really started coming back from our game against the Saints a few weeks ago, coming back from London we had the eight hour flight and they kind of turned first class on that flight home into a nightclub,” Cousins said. Before I knew it I had Christian Darrisaw’s chain around my neck and everyone was taking photos and posting them on social media.”

Cousins added that it was not until this past week’s win in Washington against his former team the Commanders that teammates encouraged him to take his shirt off and sport the chain bare chested.

Cousins has been effective this year. He’s slung 13 touchdowns and has completed 64.3 percent of his passes. Ever since a three interception clunker against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, Cousins and Vikings have not lost a game.

The viral post game celebration inspired some Minnesota Halloween costumes, according to Cousins. It also inspired NFL insider Adam Schefter to go shirtless with chains around his neck on the “Monday Night Football” pregame show.

Kirk Cousins AP

Cousins has already left his mark on the 2022 NFL campaign, but the quarterback mentioned he doesn’t quite know what to make of the on-flight celebrations just yet.

“If we keep winning these away games, I don’t know where this is going to go,” Cousins said. “But I’m kind of nervous of where it could end up.”