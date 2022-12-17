Vikings complete largest comeback in NFL history to top Colts

The Colts blocked a punt for a touchdown, scored on an interception of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and raced out to a huge lead, but it was Minnesota that made history on Saturday.

The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, rallying from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat Indianapolis in overtime, 39-36, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The improbable victory surpassed the 32-point margin former Bills quarterback and ex-Colts head coach Frank Reich led in a 1993 wild-card playoff game against the Houston Oilers.

The Vikings rallied from 33-0 to beat the Colts in overtime on Saturday. Getty Images

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph kicked the winning field goal with 3 seconds left in overtime on Saturday against the Colts. Getty Images

Greg Joseph kicked the game-winning field goal with 3 seconds remaining in the extra period.

Minnesota improved to 11-3 on the season and clinched the NFC North, while Indianapolis dropped to 4-9-1.