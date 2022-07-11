Videos show fans in wild fight in stands at NBA Summer League game

Punches flew in the stands during an NBA Summer League nail-biter between the Hornets and Lakers on Sunday.

Two male fans were captured on video appearing to argue in the stands at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, before one of them started throwing haymakers at the other.

A fan dressed in an orange jersey and shorts with a colorful cap was filmed punching another spectator, who wore a white tank top and jeans, to the ground.

It’s unclear what led to the altercation, though, a number of videos filmed from different angles appear to show the two exchanging words before the fight broke out.

Others in attendance during the Hornets-Lakers double-overtime showdown intervened and attempted to deescalate the situation — including NBA Summer League president Albert Hall, who fans on Twitter said flocked to the scene.

Two fans got into a fight in the stands during a Lakers-Hornets NBA Summer League game on Sunday. Twitter

It’s unclear if the those involved in the scuffle were removed from the game or disciplined by police or security.

The Hornets rallied back from 15 points down to defeat the Lakers 89-86 in double overtime on Sunday. It marked the Lakers second straight loss in Las Vegas, where LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and more NBA stars have been spotted scoping out the younger talent.