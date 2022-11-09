Video shows winter league baseball fight descend into utter chaos

A massive brawl broke out between two Venezuelan baseball teams during a Winter League game on Sunday.

The bench-clearing fight occurred between Caracas and La Guaria, according to Barstool Sports. In video footage shared to Twitter by journalist Emilio Materán, players from both teams can be seen going at it, with fans even participating in the melee.

One player in the video can be seen being held back by teammates and coaches, before he breaks away and sprints over to both teams on the mound. That’s when the crowd began screaming and the brawl started moving toward the dugouts.

At one point, the player that was held back appeared to get knocked to the ground by a punch from a player on the opposing team.

One fan can be seen tossing a drink on the field as players from both teams spilled into a dugout.

The footage continues with multiple fights taking place in the dugout as players and coaches tried to diffuse the situation.

A brawl broke out on the field between two Venezuelan baseball teams playing in a winter league on Tuesday.

It is unclear what started the incident. It is also unknown if police were called to the scene and if injuries were reported.

La Guaira defeated Caracas 8-7 in the game.