Video shows fan being thrown down stadium stairs in Packers-Bears fight

Tempers were high when the Packers visited the rival Bears on Dec. 4 — but it had nothing to do with the players on the field.

A scuffle in the stands at Soldier Field saw one fan get thrown down the stairs in a recently surfaced video.

The fan, dressed in a Green Bay sweatshirt and Bears scarf, tussled with another fan dressed in a blue sweatshirt and a Bears hat. The latter put the former in a headlock and violently threw him down the concrete stadium steps, where he also encountered the metal railing.

What caused the confrontation is not known, but it ended with the man who tumbled down the stairs racing back up to finish the exchange.

The fan who tumbled down the steps quickly got up and got back in the other fan’s face.

Whether there were any injuries sustained or charges pressed is also unknown.

The Packers prevailed in the game, beating Chicago, 28-19, for the franchise’s 787th win — surpassing the Bears for the NFL’s all-time win mark.