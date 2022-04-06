Video of Russell Wilson explaining how he landed wife Ciara emerges

After Channing Crowder took a dig at Russell Wilson and Ciara’s marriage, video of the quarterback explaining how he wooed the singer went viral.

Crowder, the former Dolphins linebacker, recently called Wilson a “f–king square” and a “goofball” and opined that his wife was only with him for his money.

Wilson appeared on “Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz” during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles on Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio SiriusXM channel and was asked what line made him “bag” Ciara.

The now-Broncos quarterback explained that he had an old, weathered wallet that she noticed on the first day they met, after they’d been talking for about 2 1/2 hours.

After Channing Crowder shaded Russell Wilson and Ciara, Wilson explained the early courtship. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“What the hell is that?” Wilson remembers his future wife asking about the broken down wallet. “You’re losing with that.”

Wilson had a confident retort.

“I put my finger up and said, ‘First of all, with me, you’re never losing. Second of all, with that wallet, that means consistency. That’s what you’re going to get from me. You’re going to get someone who’s consistent every day,’” Wilson recalled.

The quarterback said he also pointed out that what was “inside the wallet” — i.e. his earning capabilities — was real.

Clearly, this moment made an impression on Ciara. The couple has been married since 2016, and they share two children together.

If Wilson has his druthers, another will soon be on the way.

During a recent appearance on “Ellen,” Wilson got down on a knee and begged his wife for more babies — at least one more.

“We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there,” she answered.