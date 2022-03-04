Video: Back Page Breakdown 3/4



The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Miami Heat 113-107 in Kevin Durant’s return after being sidelined for 21 games with a left knee sprain. Durant talked about his return to the Nets lineup and the teams chemistry after adding Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond at the trade deadline.

Joe Brock Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.