Vickie Guerrero feuding with daughter over sexual assault accusations

Strife in the Guerrero family has taken a dark turn on social media.

Vickie and Sherilyn Guerrero, the widow and daughter of the late wrestling legend Eddie Guerrero, have been going back and forth over some deeply personal accusations.

In a TikTok video posted earlier this week, Sherilyn, 27, said that she has been off speaking terms with her mother and sister because they have blocked her from contact.

In the video, Sherilyn said she was sexually assaulted on a cruise by her stepfather in 2020, before the lockdowns from COVID-19.

“Was I the only one? No, but that’s not my business to put their story out there, but it happened to me,” Sherilyn said.

Sherilyn claimed that her mother told her that the alleged incident was a “mistake” and “not who he is.”

The daughter said she not feel protected by her mother, and that she has been blocked from communicating with her.

I have waited so long and tried my hardest to put it all behind me but its time i start MY healing journey. Im done being silent, its not helping my mental health. I could never fit this into 3 minutes anyways so i feel the fact im allowed 10 minutes, well its the best way i can sum up everything. Please respect my family & i want nothing but love for them…. I am done being silent though while they go on not worried about me, its time i worry about myself ❤️

Vickie Guerrero, 54, fired back at her daughter in a since-deleted post on Instagram.

“There are two sides to a story!” Vickie wrote. “Over 15 years my relationship with Sherilyn has been hostile and I have tried to deal with a narcissist person. Not only myself but close friends of Sherilyn of over 10 years and family have cut ties with her because of her manic behaviors.

“I tried to do therapy with Sherilyn but she always said NO and that I am sick not her. Sherilyn please tell your side of your character of being drunk on the cruise and having guys in your room then crying because you think you were raped then demanded us to go to a pharmacy in Bahamas for Plan B. You want to play dirty and sling Kris and I thru the mud….I have my own pile of mud FROM YOU.”





Sherilyn Guerrero accused her stepfather of sexual assault. TikTok / Sherilyn Guerrero





Vickie Guerrero is the widow of legendary pro wrestler Eddie Guerrero. Getty Images

Vickie Guerrero, who has been an on-air manager in WWE and AEW, said that her husband had financially supported Sherilyn financially.

“Are you enjoying the 2 cars that Kris bought you, the 3 apartments you bailed out of, and the 2 surgeries we paid for you. Your lies will catch up and I feel bad for you,” she continued.

“Sherilyn, not once have you spoken to Kris about the situation, but you can go on social media and tell all….but that’s how you communicate….another example of you manipulating and harassing others.





Vickie Guerrero’s since-deleted Instagram post addressing her daughter.

“I am so done with you and tired of the years of your manipulation, lies, and disrespect. I kept quiet for years because you never seeked therapy to learn how to have an adult conversation with me. It has always been your way or nothing at all. Ok Sherilyn, not only will I see you in court but you and I will no longer be related.

“For the fans who feel entitled to comment…F–K YOU….you hear one side of a story and you feel entitled to comment on something you know nothing about.”