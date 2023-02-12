Vic Fangio has secretly been helping Eagles prep for Super Bowl 2023

The Eagles brought in a secret weapon for their Super Bowl preparation.

Vic Fangio, who was hired last month to be the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, has been helping Philadelphia prepare for its showdown with the Chiefs, according to multiple reports. Fangio signed a two-week contract with the Eagles after their win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

So instead of heading to Miami, the 64-year-old has been in Arizona the last two weeks helping the Eagles prep for Sunday’s game — specifically, he assisted the offensive staff in their self-scouting process, rather than on defense, and provided knowledge of the Chiefs defense, per Schefter.





Vic Fangio Getty Images





Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (1) participates in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII. Getty Images

Fangio was the Broncos head coach from 2019-2021 and faced off against the division rival Chiefs twice a year during his tenure in Denver.

There was talk of Fangio joining the Eagles as a consultant after he was fired by Denver, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, but the longtime coach instead took the season off.

But when the regular season ended, according to Rapoport, coaches on the Eagles who are close to Fangio reached out to gauge his interest in joining them for their postseason run.

After the Super Bowl is over, Fangio will officially sign his three-year deal with Miami, one that will make him the league’s highest-paid coordinator, according to NFL Network.