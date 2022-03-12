Vermont vs. UMBC odds, prediction: Expect a close game

UMBC and Vermont, the top two teams in the American East Conference, will meet in the conference final, with Vermont sitting as significant favorites. While it might not be wise to bet UMBC on the moneyline, there’s plenty of reason to believe that they can cover.

American East Tournament: Vermont vs. UMBC

How to watch

Gametime: 11:00am EST

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Keondre Kennedy drives to the basket in game for UMBC. Mitchell Layton

UMBC (+15.5) over Vermont

The Catamounts probably will be a popular Cinderella next week, just as they were expected to be when UMBC pulled the road upset in the America East title game four years ago. Vermont should claim the championship this time, but the second-seeded Retrievers, ranked 16th in the nation in 3-point percentage, are a dangerous opponent in a single-elimination game, playing with no pressure and a coach (Long Island’s Jim Ferry) who has won multiple times in similar situations. This is too many points to lay in the third meeting of the season between the league’s top-two teams.