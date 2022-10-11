Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings prediction, odds, NHL opening day

Commercial Content 21+



After missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history last season, the Vegas Golden Knights will check into the 2022-23 NHL season with more questions than answers.

Vegas has an unproven goaltending tandem, and had to trade away Max Pacioretty because of salary cap constraints. At least the Knights were able to sign promising young defenseman Nicolas Hague on Monday.



Phillip Danault #24 of the Los Angeles Kings controls the puck NHLI via Getty Images

Despite the turmoil, the betting market is expecting somewhat of a bounce-back for Vegas. The Knights are -220 to make the postseason and have an Over/Under set at 96.5 points.

Vegas will open the season in Los Angeles in what is essentially a pick ’em against the Los Angeles Kings, who come into the year with very similar expectations to those of the Knights. The Kings are -190 to make the postseason and their Over/Under is one point shy of Vegas’ at 95.5 points.

If you look at the numbers from last season, it makes sense that the betting market is having a tough time separating these two teams before opening night. The Kings and Knights had similarly strong 5-on-5 numbers last season, but neither club has a goaltending tandem in which to be overly confident entering a new season.

Everything about this matchup screams coin flip, so getting the Kings as a slight favorite at home seems an appealing bet against a team that could take some time to adjust to a new coaching staff.

Golden Knights vs. Kings pick

Los Angeles Kings -115