Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup odds: NHL bets, prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are the biggest story in the NHL right now.

With the Eastern Conference playoff picture set but for the seeding, all eyes have shifted to the Western Conference, in particular whether or not the Vegas Golden Knights will miss the postseason for the first time in their existence.

Entering play on Friday, the Knights have 89 points with four games left. They are two points behind the Dallas Stars, four points behind the Nashville Predators and five points behind the Los Angeles Kings. Nashville is the only team with five games left, while the Kings only have three remaining. The odds are certainly not in Vegas’ favor, but the Knights are not dead yet.

While Vegas doesn’t have a particularly easy schedule, the Knights do have two very winnable games against the Blackhawks and Sharks that bookend a must-win showdown with Dallas on the road. Vegas closes out the season in St. Louis, but it’s quite possible that is a meaningless game for the Blues.

On paper, the Stars have a much easier run-in with all four games at home, including contests with the Coyotes (32nd overall), Kraken (30th) and Anaheim (22nd).



While Nashville has a bigger cushion than the Stars, the Preds face a daunting final five games against Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Calgary, Colorado and Arizona.

In all likelihood, Vegas will need to win its last four games to get into the dance. The Knights may be able to sneak in at 3-0-1, so long as they beat the Stars in regulation.

The odds certainly aren’t in Vegas’ favor. MoneyPuck’s playoff odds model has the Knights at 32.8% chance to get into the playoffs. That equates to roughly +205 odds.

Robin Lehner looks to the scoreboard during a Golden Knights game against the Arizona Coyotes. NHLI via Getty Images

Every season we get a playoff chase like this in the NHL, but this one is quite unique because it involves a preseason Stanley Cup favorite. Vegas was +700 to hoist the Cup when the puck dropped back in October.

Injuries have certainly played a part, but nobody would argue that the 2021/22 regular season has been a disappointment for the Knights. However, this still remains one of the league’s most talented teams — there’s a reason they were one of the favorites six months ago.

That puts Vegas in an interesting situation. The Knights have a ton of upside thanks to a roster that is deep and features a handful of elite players, but there’s also plenty of downside here, especially with Friday’s news that Robin Lehner is out for the year. But there’s a silver lining, as Logan Thompson has looked every bit the goods in relief this season. The 25-year-old netminder has skated to a .920 save percentage and +3.61 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) in 15 games.

Relying on Thompson to backstop Vegas to a playoff berth and beyond is a tough ask, but if the team is clicking in front of the unproven netminder, the Knights will be a tough out for any team in a best-of-7 series.

And Vegas’ predictive metrics have been solid for some time now. Since March 1, the Knights have skated to a 53.4% expected goals rate. That puts them ninth in the NHL over a 25-game span and Vegas’ 2.79 expected goals for per 60 minutes is the sixth-best mark in that time period. That’s a impressive stretch of hockey, especially when you consider the injury issues the Knights have been dealing with over that stretch.

This all makes a bet on Vegas to win the Stanley Cup an intriguing proposition. With a ton of work left to do just to get into the playoffs, the Knights have drifted to some big numbers at sportsbooks across the country. The high-water mark is at PointsBet where Vegas is +7500 to win the Stanley Cup, but plenty of sportsbooks have the Knights hanging at +4000 or +5000.

Those numbers will get slashed considerably if Vegas improves its chances to get into the postseason.