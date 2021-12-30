Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker celebrate one year of dating

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s are ending the year by marking a major relationship milestone.

Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker recently celebrated one year of dating. Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the “Princess Switch” actress, 33, celebrated one year of dating with the Pirates shortstop, 25.

“1 year down @cotuck love you,” Hudgens captioned the post, which featured the twosome smiling together at what appeared to be a wedding.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens enjoyed Christmas together last Saturday. Instagram

Tucker commented on Hudgens’ post, “The best 🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽.”

Hudgens and Tucker celebrated their relationship milestone after spending Christmas together on Saturday.

The Disney alum shared a photo of Tucker holding her in front of a Christmas tree. Tucker also posted a photo to Instagram that showed the couple posing with his family in the same setting.

Cole Tucker reacts after making a catch in a Pirates-Reds game on Oct. 1, 2021. Getty Images

Hudgens and Tucker met through a Zoom mediation group, and then she reached out to the shortstop through social media.

“If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you,’” she recalled during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in May. “So I think there is no shame in making the first move. Why wait for someone else to give you what you want?”

Hudgens and Tucker made their relationship Instagram official with a kissing photo on Valentine’s Day. Just last month, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple.