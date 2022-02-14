The Hamden Journal

Van Jefferson’s wife rushed from SoFi Stadium to deliver baby during Rams’ Super Bowl 56 win

As if winning Super Bowl 56 wasn’t enough, Van Jefferson had another reason to celebrate after Sunday’s game. He welcomed his second child with his wife, Samaria.

His wife went into labor in the middle of the game and was taken out of SoFi Stadium on a stretcher. She went to the hospital to deliver the baby, a boy. 

Samaria gave birth a short time after the game. Jefferson posted a photo on Instagram of him with his son.

Jefferson, who had four catches for 23 yards in the game, understandably had things other than football on his mind afterward. He and his daughter, Bella, raced through the locker room to meet Samaria at the hospital.

Samaria was due Feb. 17 but always planned to support Jefferson in person.

“Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday and I’m going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” she told The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “I am 100 percent going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything. I will be 40 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, supporting my husband 100 percent.”

Jefferson, a second-year receiver out of Florida, broke out in a big way this season. He started all 17 games after playing in 16 games with no starts in 2020. More importantly, Jefferson was second on the team in yards (802) and yards per reception (16).

While McVay and his other teammates sung his praises, so too did Samaria.

“He’s a great dad, a great team player, all of the things,” she said. “I don’t know how he does it, but he does it.”

