Van Jefferson’s pregnant wife Samaria leaves Super Bowl 2022

Van Jefferson’s favorite fan cut her time at Super Bowl 2022 a bit short Sunday night.

Samaria Jefferson, the pregnant wife of the 25-year-old Rams receiver, was seen leaving SoFi Stadium and heading to the hospital before Los Angeles defeated Cincinnati, 23-20, as she readies to welcome the couple’s second child, according to multiple reports.

Earlier in the day Sunday, Samaria posted videos of her game-day apparel on her Instagram Stories, including a shirt with Jefferson’s No. 12 and “Daddy” written across the chest. She also posted a view from her seat at SoFi Stadium.

Van Jefferson with wife Samaria and their daughter Bella after the Rams on the NFC championship. Instagram

Rams receiver Van Jefferson Getty Images

Leading up to Super Bowl 2022, Samaria posted a family photo with Jefferson and their daughter, Bella, on the field after the Rams’ NFC Championship win over the 49ers.

“Thanking God for constantly showing favor to my family. We are so blessed!!! And what a season for this team! WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL BABY,” she gushed in late January on Instagram.

Samaria had previously told The Athletic that she was preparing in case the couple’s second child decided to make an early entrance.

Samaria showed off her game-day attire ahead of Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday Instagram

“I’m going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” she said.

Samaria’s official due date was Feb. 17, per The Athletic.