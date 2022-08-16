Utah Little League World Series player in coma from head injury

A Little League World Series player is in a medically induced coma following emergency surgery after he hit his head falling from a bunk bed in Williamsport, Pa.

Easton Oliverson of the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah fell off a top bunk and suffered a fractured skull on Sunday night, Oliverson’s uncle Spencer Beck told TMZ Sports. The 12-year-old was brought to a local hospital before being airlifted to a children’s hospital in Danville for surgery, according to Fox 13 in Salt Lake City.

Beck says the family is optimistic Oliverson will recover.

“He’s a really good kid, very loving,” Beck told TMZ Sports. “Full of smiles. Just a fun, fun kid — so we’re all praying for him.”

Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for Snow Canyon. Facebook/Spencer Beck

Beck told The Salt Lake Tribune that one of Oliverson’s teammates quickly asked for help after the fall woke him up.

“Had that other player not been wakened by him falling, he may not have made it,” Beck told the paper.

Snow Canyon is still planning to play its first Little League World Series game on Friday. Oliverson’s dad, a coach on the team, wants them to play, according to multiple reports.

“While our hearts are heavy, we are committed as a team to have an opportunity to take part in something that is only dreamt about by others,” the team said in a statement.

Snow Canyon became the Mountain Region champions on Friday and are the first team from Utah to ever qualify for the Little League World Series in Williamsport.