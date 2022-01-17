Two of the league’s best scorers face off when Donovan Mitchell (seventh, 25.8 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (29-14) visit LeBron James (second, 28.9 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (21-22) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. The Jazz are 5.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.
NBA betting odds for Jazz vs. Lakers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jazz
|-5.5
|232.5
Jazz Betting Trends
As the Away Team
- Utah has a 12-9 ATS record in road games so far while going 15-6 overall in those contests.
- This season, the Jazz have an 8-4 record ATS in road games as 5.5-point favorites or more.
- Utah’s games have gone over the set point total 10 times on the road this season.
- Recent history seems to go against the Jazz to beat the total. Their road games have averaged a total of 220.6 points per contest this season.
Last 10 Games
- Utah is 5-5 overall and 4-6-0 against the spread over its last 10 games.
- Utah and its opponents have hit the over in six of those 10 games.
- The past 10 Jazz games averaged 7.9 fewer points (224.6) than this matchup’s point total.
- The Jazz’s per-game scoring average across their last 10 games is 1.4 points lower than their season-long average.
Overall Betting Stats
- Utah is 20-23-0 ATS this season.
- The Jazz are 16-16 against the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.
- Utah has gone over in 24 of its 43 games with a set total (55.8%).
- The Jazz have compiled a 27-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 67.5% of those games).
- Utah has a record of 23-8 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -219 or shorter (74.2%).
Lakers Betting Trends
As the Home Team
- Los Angeles has covered the spread nine times at home and is 14-11 in home contests.
- The Lakers’ record against the spread is 4-6 when playing as 5.5-point underdogs or more at home this season.
- Los Angeles has hit the over on a set point total in a home game 16 times this season.
- The Lakers and their opponents have averaged a total of 222.4 points per home contest this year, 10.1 points fewer than this game’s projected total.
Last 10 Games
- Los Angeles is 5-5 overall and 5-5-0 against the spread over its last 10 games.
- Los Angeles’ last 10 contests saw eight hit the over.
- The past 10 Lakers games averaged 5.8 fewer points (226.7) than this matchup’s over/under.
- Across their past 10 games, the Lakers have scored 6.3 more points per contest compared to their 111.7 PPG season-long scoring average.
Overall Betting Stats
- So far this year, Los Angeles has put together an 18-25-0 record against the spread.
- The Lakers have a 4-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.
- A total of 25 of Los Angeles’ 43 games with a set total have hit the over (58.1%).
- The Lakers have entered the game as underdogs 13 times this season and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 1-4 when they’re set as an underdog of +181 or more by bookmakers this season.
Over/Under Trends
- Utah’s games have had more than 232.5 points scored on 11 occasions this season.
- Los Angeles’ games have gone over 232.5 points on 20 occasions this season.
- The two teams average a combined 227 points per contest, 5.5 fewer than the total for this matchup.
- These teams surrender a combined 220.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than this matchup’s over/under.
- The over/under in this game is 232.5 points, 12.1 higher than the average total in Jazz games this season.
- Games involving the Lakers this year have averaged 221.5 points per game, an 11-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.
Jazz Player Props
- Donovan Mitchell: 25.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 45.3 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (128-for-370)
- Rudy Gobert: 15.6 PTS, 15.2 REB, 2.3 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Bojan Bogdanovic: 18 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (108-for-267)
- Mike Conley: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (91-for-214)
- Jordan Clarkson: 15.3 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (110-for-341)
Lakers Player Props
- Russell Westbrook: 18.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 8 AST, 1.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (43-for-148)
- LeBron James: 28.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 51.9 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (89-for-246)
- Carmelo Anthony: 13.2 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (96-for-247)
- Malik Monk: 12.1 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (82-for-202)
- Dwight Howard: 5.4 PTS, 62.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (6-for-9)