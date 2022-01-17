Two of the league’s best scorers face off when Donovan Mitchell (seventh, 25.8 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (29-14) visit LeBron James (second, 28.9 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (21-22) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. The Jazz are 5.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

