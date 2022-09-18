Utah Gov. Spencer Cox slams Oregon fans for chant against Mormons at BYU game

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox ripped rowdy irreverent fans who chanted “f—k the Mormons” during a football match between Oregon and BYU Saturday.

“Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon,” the Republican governor tweeted in response to a video of the hateful chant at the University of Oregon home game.

Oregon Ducks fans can be heard repeating the line at least twice before the ugly chant trails off in one video. The school and its student section both apologized Sunday for the “offensive and disgraceful” chant in a series of tweets.

“The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University,” the university stated.

“These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition.

“We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry.”

The student fan group section dubbed the “Oregon Pit Crew” said it was “ashamed” of the incident.

“To all [BYU football] fans in attendance at today’s game we would like to apologize for the actions of the students in attendance,” the group tweeted. “We do not condone any hateful speech directed towards one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated.”

Last month BYU faced heat when a Duke volleyball player accused fans of racial heckling and slinging racial slurs at her during a match at BYU. But an internal investigation by the Utah university later found no evidence to back up the claim.

Cox claimed that religious bigotry was being celebrated in Oregon. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The University of Oregon apologized to BYU in a statement for the offensive chant. Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

BYU is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

The BYU Cougars got beat by Oregon 41-20 at the Saturday game.