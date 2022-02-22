USPHL junior hockey player banned for life after ref punch

Paul Halloran — a player for the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL), a top junior hockey league — is facing a lifetime ban for punching a referee in the face during the South Shore Kings’ game against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Knights on Sunday.

The incident took place in the first period of the game when Halloran, 20, and the referee collided in front of both team’s benches. The referee sent Halloran to the penalty box, at which point the player threw a violent punch at him, knocking him to the ground.

The referee got up afterward and raised his arms in the air, while two other officials escorted Halloran to the box.

The referee did not appear to be seriously injured after the scuffle, which is now under investigation by local authorities.

The USPHL tweeted a statement from Commissioner Bob Turow on Sunday, announcing Halloran’s ban.

“The action taken today by a USPHL player is completely unacceptable in the USPHL. The USPHL has zero tolerance for any player striking any official, at any time. The player in question’s actions have led to a lifetime ban,” the statement read.

Paul Halloran could be banned for life Twitter

“The incident is currently being investigated by local authorities and as such the USPHL will have no further comments at this time.”

It’s unclear if the Kings will serve a separate discipline to Halloran, who has yet to address the incident.