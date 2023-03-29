USMNT’s Matt Turner does surprise post-game gender reveal

USMNT’s star goalie Matt Turner may have pulled off one of the best and most creative gender reveals ever.

After the U.S. took down El Salvador 1-0 in Monday’s contest, Turner kicked a mini soccer ball into the air, revealing he and his wife Ashley will be having a baby girl, their second child.

He was surrounded by his team and wife, who was holding their first child, Easton, as an announcer signaled him to kick the ball after his countdown.

The reaction was heart-warming as Turner’s teammates jumped on him, splashing water and celebrating.

Turner spoke with GOAL afterward the big reveal.

“It’s a good feeling to know that we’re gonna have a little baby girl,” Turner said. “I think I’m in big, big trouble in the future. She’s gonna have me wrapped around her finger!”

Aside from his team, Turner had family members in attendance for the special moment.

“Twenty or so people from my family came down here,” he said. “Family time is really important to my wife and I and being in London, it’s few and far between. Obviously, we’re chasing this crazy dream over there. That takes away from her being close to her family, because when we were in Boston, she’s from Maine, and me being only a three hour drive from New Jersey.

“To be able to come here and for U.S. Soccer to be so flexible to allow us to do that, it’s just a really special moment for us and I’m super excited to be a girl dad!”





Turner celebrated a bug USMNT win with an even bigger moment. USA TODAY Sports





The 28-year-old goalkeeper currently plays for Arsenal in the Premier League as well as the US national team Getty Images

With a new baby girl on the way, Turner and Ashley head back to London as the goalie continues his title race with Arsenal.