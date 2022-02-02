The Hamden Journal

USMNT vs. Honduras to be played in frigid cold: Reactions to Minnesota weather conditions for soccer World Cup qualifier

The United States has received plenty of criticism for its decision to play a CONCACAF World Cup qualification home game in St. Paul, Minn., in early February.

With Honduras coming to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff (6:30 p.m. local time), the USMNT will gear up for temperatures near zero degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of around minus-15 degrees.

While athletes can sometimes have more constitution than the average Joe in cold conditions, the frigid temperatures could be dangerous if skin is exposed, meaning it’s unlikely that any players will be in short sleeves or leave any cold-weather gear on the sidelines. The National Weather Service says that at these temperatures, exposed skin can develop frostbite in as little as 10 to 20 minutes.

The temperature at kickoff for this match will shatter the record for the lowest for a USMNT match, which was set Sunday in the game against Canada. The temperature at kickoff in Hamilton, Ont., for the Americans’ 2-0 loss was 22 degrees Farenheit. These records go back to 1999 when kickoff temperature was first officially recorded.

“Obviously it’s going to be cold,” midfielder Weston McKennie said before the match. “It’s just something we have to adapt to and play just like in any other game. Obviously, with the weather we’ll take the right gear and wear what we have to wear, but we don’t want to focus too much on the weather. We just have to go out there and get the job done.”

The United States announced that the team will provide players on both teams with proper equipment to wear in the conditions, and players will be allowed to don gear such as thermal head coverings that just leave the area around their eyes unprotected.

