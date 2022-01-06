USMNT releases January 2022 camp roster ahead of World Cup qualifying dates

The USMNT will commence its annual January camp from Jan. 7-21, allowing domestic-based players the chance to keep fit through the offseason and impress head coach Gregg Berhalter to earn a place in the World Cup qualifying squad later in the month.

Berhalter called in 19 players, all from Major League Soccer clubs, for the two-week camp in Phoenix, Arizona. The players range in international experience from uncapped to grizzled veterans, and all will have the opportunity to maintain fitness, impress the coaching staff, and be considered for a call-up ahead of the next round of CONCACAF qualifying matches.

“Our focus for the next two weeks is to prepare the domestic-based players to be included in the World Cup qualifying training camp,” Berhalter said in the official U.S. Soccer release. “This upcoming window presents an opportunity to move closer to our ultimate goal of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.”

USMNT roster for January 2022 camp

Goalkeepers (3): Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders (6): George Bello (Atlanta United), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards (4): Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

USMNT qualifying schedule

The USA’s next slate of World Cup qualifying tests will feature two massive home games: against El Salvador in Columbus (Jan. 27) and against Honduras in St. Paul, Minn. (Feb. 2). Sandwiched between those key contests is a showdown against rising power and qualifying leader Canada (Jan. 30).

The U.S. sits second in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table, a point behind Canada and one point above Mexico and Panama.

There are six matches remaining in the qualifying cycle, with the top three teams automatically earning tickets to the World Cup in Qatar, and the fourth-placed team clinching a berth to an intercontinental playoff against the winner of the Oceania region.

USA roster highlights

With Major League Soccer currently in its offseason, a total of 19 players were brought in to camp, all hailing from MLS.

The most-capped player in the field is Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes who holds 66 national team appearances, while Colorado Rapids midfielder Kellyn Acosta with 45 and D.C. United winger Paul Arriola with 42 caps are also part of the leadership group.

Established starting defender Miles Robinson was included to maintain his fitness, while Jordan Morris looks to continue his quest to reach peak for after returning from an ACL tear.

Players yet to earn a senior team appearance who have a chance to impress are Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina and New England Revolution defender DeJuan Jones.