USMNT draws England to set up must-win match against Iran

The USMNT hung with England for 94 minutes on Friday, but that was all they were able to do.

The sides played to a scoreless draw in their group stage matchup, putting the Americans in a must-win situation in their opening round finale against Iran.

“We’re proud, but our work isn’t done,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter told Fox Sports, adding more goals is what he’d like to see. “We have to win on Tuesday.”

Luke Shaw of England battles for possession with Christian Pulisic of United States. Getty Images

Christian Pulisic came closest among the sides to scoring, putting a shot from the left side of the box off the crossbar in the 33rd minute.

It marked the first scoreless draw in a World Cup match in USMNT history.

