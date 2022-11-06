Use this for NFL Week 9

Commercial content. 21+.



NFL Week 9: The pick

The Geno Smith redemption tour takes a trip down to the desert when the Cardinals host the Seahawks. This will be the second matchup of the year for Seattle and Arizona after the Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 19-9 in Week 6.

This figures to be competitive matchup especially since both teams met a few weeks ago. Caesars Sportsbook has the total of this game set at 50.5 points and the play here is to jump on the over.

The Seahawks have played great on offense and Geno Smith is leading the way. Smith has been excellent with 13 touchdown passes and just three interceptions, and as a result, Seattle is fourth in the NFL with 26.3 points per game. Add in stud rookie running back Kenneth Walker Jr., awesome wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and a good offensive scheme and it makes sense why the Seahawks are off to a 5-3 start.

Arizona has plenty of issues but it has been able to score in recent weeks. The Cardinals put up 42 points in Week 7 against the Saints, then scored 26 last week against the Vikings. The return of DeAndre Hopkins has clearly been helpful to Kyler Murray and the offense and Rondale Moore appears to be playing better.

This looks like it could be a wild divisional game and by the end of it there will be at least 51 combined points on the scoreboard.

The pick: Over 50.5 points in Seahawks-Cardinals

