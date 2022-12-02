USC vs. Utah Pac-12 odds, pick

Commercial content 21+.



Georgia, No. 1 in the college football playoff rankings, will have a chance to become the first back-to-back champion of the playoff era. No. 2 Michigan could win its first national championship since 1997. No. 3 TCU will get the opportunity denied to its equally deserving 2010 and 2014 squads.

Nothing that happens this weekend should change that.



The only conference title game with playoff stakes features a pair of teams that played one of the most thrilling games of the season. That came on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City, where USC suffered its lone loss of the season, 43-42 to Utah, on quarterback Cam Rising’s touchdown and two-point conversion with 48 seconds remaining. That capped Rising’s epic performance (415 passing yards, 60 rushing yards, five total touchdowns, no interceptions). But away from home, Rising won’t be able to keep pace with the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, USC quarterback Caleb Williams — who had 381 yards passing, 57 yards rushing and five touchdowns in that loss.

Each of Utah’s three losses this season have come off campus (all four of the Utes’ losses last season came away from home, too), and Rising has been the biggest reason why. He threw for one touchdown, four interceptions and an average of 224 yards against a trio of defenses ranked outside the nation’s top 80.

Williams has been brilliant wherever he has played, allowing Lincoln Riley to revive USC (-2.5) in his first season. No. 5 Ohio State can get comfortable in Columbus. The No. 4 Trojans will claim the final playoff spot.

USC vs. Utah pick: USC -2.5

North Texas (+8.5) over UTSA

The matchup between these teams last month ended with the Roadrunners pulling out a last-second home win. Expect another shootout in San Antonio, where former Yankees prospect and North Texas quarterback Austin Aune should light up the 101st-ranked pass defense, as he did for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the recent 31-27 loss.