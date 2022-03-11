USC coach Lincoln Riley buys $17M LA oceanfront estate

This former Oklahoma football coach has intercepted a California dream.

The USC Trojans’ new head football coach, Lincoln Riley, just tackled an extravagant Los Angeles County mansion in the city of Palos Verdes Estates.

The 38-year-old, who is set to be the best-paid college football coach of the season, purchased the 13,000-square-foot oceanfront property for $17.2 million ⁠— $2.4 million below its asking price ⁠— Dirt first reported, based on property records.

That’s quite a touchdown, but it’s still nothing compare to the $110 million long-term deal USC is reported to have given him in Nov.

In addition to its sprawling square footage, spread across three acres of coastline atop a bluff, the house also boasts a host of decadent amenities.

Lincoln Riley attends the game between the USC Trojans and the Long Beach State 49ers at Galen Center on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Jayne Kamin-Oncea

There’s a five-car garage, elevator, seven fireplaces, a movie theater, tennis court, five-car garage, putting green, sauna, steam room, 600-bottle wine room and separate, 790-square-foot guesthouse. The landscaped gardens include a multi-level fountain, courtyard, pool, and outdoor kitchen with built-in barbecue.

The compound’s main home, formally named the Roessler Estate, is built in the Spanish Revival-style. It was constructed in the 1920s for local sales manager Donald Lawyer before being extensively renovated and expanded in the early 2000s. It was at one time the home of the city’s first mayor, Fred Roessler.

New USC football head coach Lincoln Riley (C) posses with USC Board of Trustees Chair Rick Caruso (L) university president Carol L. Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn (R) during a news conference in the 1923 Club at the Los Angeles Coliseum on November 29, 2021. Kevork Djansezian

It offers seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms across two floors connected by wrought-iron staircase.

Vista Sotheby’s International Realty’s Chris Adlam had the listing and Compass’ Allie Joel Riley represented Riley.

Meanwhile, Riley is currently in the process of selling off the second of his two former homes in Norman., Oklahoma, with one off the market and the other listed for $1.99 million.