USC’ Caleb Williams wants to play for Miami Dolphins

The best player in college football already knows what team he’d like to play for at the next level.

USC’s Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, still has at least one more year of college football before he can enter the NFL draft. The Trojans QB has already drawn comparisons to two-time Super Bowl champion and league MVP Patrick Mahomes for his spectacular playmaking and ability to throw using an array of arm angles.

While it’s possible that Williams decides to stay at USC after next season, he’s already projected to be the No. 1 pick in 2024.

And he knows what team he’d like to draft him.

“I like to be around younger coaches,” Williams told People ahead of the Super Bowl. “I’d probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my No. 1 spot.”

“I also like the colors,” he added. “The colors are pretty cool and the weather’s good.”

The only problem: Miami currently has a QB in 2020 No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, who is coming off his best season as a pro with 3,548 yards passing, 25 touchdowns and just eight interceptions despite being concussed twice and playing in just 13 games.





Still, Gesicki, the tight end rumored to be leaving the Dolphins for free agency, used the report as an opportunity to crack a joke on Thursday.

“Caleb, they tell you I’m staying with the Dolphins through 2024? I’m just trying to figure out what I should do with my condo lease…” Gesicki tweeted, all but confirming his exit from Miami.

Williams, meanwhile, still hasn’t decided if he’ll play one or two more seasons at USC.

“I can’t say right now [what I’ll do],” Williams tol People. “The expectation from everybody would be that I would leave and go pro, but that would be a very, very in the moment kind of decision after speaking to family members and mentors that I believe in and trust their word.”

Williams did clarify, however, that Miami isn’t the only team on his radar.

“San Fran, Raiders or Falcons,” Williams said regarding other teams that are at the top of his list. “I’d play anywhere.”

Whatever team gets Williams, they will likely be happy with what looks like a generational talent.