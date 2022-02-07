The United States and Canada will attempt to extend their respective undefeated streaks in the 2022 Winter Olympics when they meet Monday night in Beijing.

The teams will face each other for the first time since the 2021 World Championships. Canada defeated the USA 5-1 in the preliminary round and then earned a 3-2 overtime win in the final. The countries have faced each other in the last three Olympic gold-medal games.

Team USA’s most recent game in these Olympics was an 8-0 defeat of Switzerland, the team’s second consecutive shutout win. The Americans are 3-0 in Group A. Captain Hilary Knight and Jesse Compher both scored two goals vs. the Swiss; they’re now tied for the team lead with Alex Carpenter at three goals each.

Team Canada likewise is 3-0 in Group A after rolling past the ROC 6-1 early Monday. The start of the game was delayed by an hour, reportedly because the Russians did not provide their COVID-19 test results to the Canadians. The disruption was not a distraction; Sarah Nurse and Sarah Filler scored 20 seconds apart two minutes into the game. Emerance Maschmeyer made 11 saves for the win in net.

The game will be both teams’ final matchup in the preliminary round before the seeds are determined for the quarterfinals, which begin Thursday.

The Sporting News has you covered with everything to know to watch USA vs. Canada on Monday night, including start time, TV channels and a full tournament schedule.

What channel is USA vs Canada on today?

TV channel (USA): USA Network, NBC

USA Network, NBC Live stream (USA): Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV

Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV TV channel (Canada): CBC, CBC News Network

CBC, CBC News Network Live stream (Canada): CBC’s Beijing 2022 website, CBC Gem, CBC Olympics app, fuboTV

The 2022 Winter Olympics will air live on USA Network and NBC in the United States, while CBC and the CBC News Network will air the games in Canada. Viewers will be able to watch USA vs. Canada on multiple platforms.

All games will be available to live stream on NBC Sports’ Olympic website, the NBC Sports app and fuboTV. Replays will air on USA Network.

In Canada, the games will be available to stream on CBC’s Olympics website and CBC Gem along with fuboTV. Replays will air on TSN.

USA vs. Canada start time

Date: Monday, Feb. 7

Monday, Feb. 7 Puck drop: 11:10 p.m. ET

The United States will face Canada on Monday, Feb 7m at 11:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing.

Women’s Olympic hockey schedule 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Game Time (ET) Czechia 3, China 1 11:10 p.m. Canada 12, Switzerland 1 11:10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Game Time (ET) Japan 3, Sweden 1 3:40 a.m. USA 5, Finland 2 8:10 a.m. China 3, Denmark 1 11:10 p.m. ROC 5, Switzerland 2 11:10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Game Time (ET) Canada 11, Finland 1 11:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Game Time (ET) Czechia 3, Switzerland 1 3:40 a.m. Japan 6, Denmark 2 3:40 a.m. USA 5, ROC 0 8:10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Game Time (ET) China 2, Japan 1 3:40 a.m. USA 8, Switzerland 0 8:10 a.m. Canada 6, ROC 1 11:10 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Game Time (ET) Denmark 3, Czechia 2 3:40 a.m. Sweden 2, China 1 8:10 a.m. Switzerland 3, Finland 2 8:10 a.m. USA vs. Canada 11:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Game Time (ET) Japan vs. Czechia 3:40 a.m. ROC vs. Finland 8:10 a.m. Denmark vs. Sweden 8:10 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Game Time (ET) Quarterfinal 1 11:10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Game Time (ET) Quarterfinal 2 8:10 a.m. Quarterfinal 3 11:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game Time (ET) Quarterfinal 4 3:40 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Game Time (ET) Semifinal 1 11:10 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Game Time (ET) Semifinal 2 8:10 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Game Time (ET) Bronze-medal game 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17