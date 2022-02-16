Yet another Olympic gold medal will come down to the United States and Canada in women’s hockey.

The Olympic women’s hockey tournament gold-medal match will now have been between the two North American rivals in six of the seven times it has been held in its history. Canada has been in the gold-medal match for every gold-medal round and Sweden was the only other team besides the two to reach the final.

The two have already faced off once during these games, having met in the Group A round of the tournament. The United States fired significantly more shots at 53 to Canada’s 27 and had six tries on power plays compared to just one by Canada, and it got off to a 2-1 lead midway through the game.

But Brianne Jenner scored her second goal of the game to tie the matchup with eight minutes left in the second period, and Jamie Lee Rattray and Marie-Philip Poulin each added marks before the end of the period to put Canada up 4-2, a score by which it would win.

WATCH THE 2022 OLYMPICS LIVE WITH fuboTV: Canada | United States

Canada has won four of the six matches against the U.S., but the United States took the last gold medal back in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Which team will get the edge in the 2022 Beijing Olympics?

Sporting News has you covered with all the information you need to watch the rivals face off in a match for gold.

What channel is USA vs. Canada on?

TV channel (USA): NBC

NBC Live stream (USA): Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV

Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV TV channel (Canada): CBC

CBC Live stream (Canada): CBC’s Beijing 2022 website, CBC Gem, CBC Olympics app, fuboTV

NBC will be handling the broadcast of the gold-medal hockey match in the United States. American viewers will also have the option to stream it using Peacock or watching it on either NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app. They can also watch NBC’s broadcast using fuboTV.

In Canada, viewers can watch the game on CBC, with live stream options available through the networks’ Beijing Olympics website, CBC Gem or the CBC Olympics app. There will also be the option to stream CBC’s broadcast through fuboTV.

USA vs. Canada start time

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 16 Puck drop: 11:10 p.m. ET

The matchup will take place at 11:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing.

Olympics hockey schedule 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Game Time (ET) Channel Czechia 3, China 1 11:10 p.m. NBCSports.com Canada 12, Switzerland 1 11:10 p.m. NBCSports.com

Thursday, Feb. 3

Game Time (ET) Channel Japan 3, Sweden 1 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com USA 5, Finland 2 8:10 a.m. USA China 3, Denmark 1 11:10 p.m. NBCSports.com ROC 5, Switzerland 2 11:10 p.m. USA

Friday, Feb. 4

Game Time (ET) Channel Canada 11, Finland 1 11:10 p.m. USA

Saturday, Feb. 5

Game Time (ET) Channel Czechia 3, Sweden 1 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com Japan 6, Denmark 2 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com USA 5, ROC 0 8:10 a.m. USA

Sunday, Feb. 6

Game Time (ET) Channel China 2, Japan 1 (OT) 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com USA 8, Switzerland 0 8:10 a.m. USA Canada 6, ROC 1 11:10 p.m. USA

Monday, Feb. 7

Game Time (ET) Channel Denmark 3, Czechia 2 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com Sweden 2, China 1 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com Switzerland 3, Finland 2 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com Canada 4, USA 2 11:10 p.m. USA

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Game Time (ET) Channel Japan 3, Czechia 2 (OT) 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com Finland 5, ROC 0 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com Sweden 3, Denmark 1 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com

Thursday, Feb. 10: Quarterfinal

Game Time (ET) Channel USA 4, Czechia 1 11:10 p.m. NBC/USA

Friday, Feb. 11: Quarterfinals

Game Time (ET) Channel Canada 11, Sweden 0 8:10 a.m. NBCSports.com Switzerland 4, ROC 2 11:10 p.m. NBCSports.com

Saturday, Feb. 12: Quarterfinal

Game Time (ET) Channel Finland 7, Japan 1 3:40 a.m. NBCSports.com

Sunday, Feb. 13: Semifinal

Game Time (ET) Channel Canada 10, Switzerland 3 11:10 p.m. USA

Monday, Feb. 14: Semifinal

Game Time (ET) Channel USA 4, Finland 1 8:10 a.m. USA

Wednesday, Feb. 16: Medal games