For the first time since 2014, the U.S. and Canadian men’s ice hockey teams will meet at the Olympics.

The two heated rivals missed one another back in 2018 as each played in different groups. But in each of the past two winter Olympics, the pair have delivered thrilling matchups.

Back in 2014, Carey Price posted a shutout against the United States and Jamie Benn lifted Canada to the gold-medal game with the goal in a 1-0 victory. Canada would go on to claim gold in that year’s games. Back in 2010, the United States picked up the early win in the pool round, but Sidney Crosby scored in overtime of the gold-medal game to win the event for Canada in a 3-2 finish.

Each team won their first matchup to open up play and set up a battle of 1-0 teams in Group A.

Canada collected goals from Jordan Weal, Daniel Winnik, Alex Grant, Maxim Noreau and Ben Street to beat Germany 5-1. Sean Farrell led the United States with a hat trick, and Matthew Beniers, Brendan Brisson, Noah Cates, Ben Meyers and Brian O’Neill each tallied scores, and Drew Commesso turned away all 29 of China’s shot attempts in a dominant 8-0 victory against the host nation.

What channel is USA vs. Canada on today?

TV channel (USA): USA Network

USA Network Live stream (USA): Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV

Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV TV channel (Canada): CBC

CBC Live stream (Canada): CBC’s Beijing 2022 website, CBC Gem, CBC Olympics app, fuboTV

The USA Network will be NBC’s channel hosting the broadcast of USA vs. Canada in the United States on Friday, while CBC will carry the broadcast of the matchup in Canada.

For those hoping to stream it, fuboTV has options to watch the game both in the United States and in Canada.

American viewers can also stream the games on Peacock, at NBC’s Olympics website and on the NBC Sports app. Canadian viewers have streaming options available on CBC’s Olympics website and with CBC Gem.

USA vs. Canada start time

Date: Friday, Feb. 11

Friday, Feb. 11 Puck drop: 11:10 p.m. ET

The two rivals will compete against one another at 11:10 p.m. ET at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Friday.

Olympics hockey schedule 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 9; Preliminary round

Game Time (ET) ROC 1, Switzerland 0 3:40 a.m. Denmark 2, Czechia 1 8:10 a.m. Sweden 3, Latvia 2 11:10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10; Preliminary round

Game Time (ET) Finland 6, Slovakia 2 3:40 a.m. USA 8, China 0 8:10 a.m. Canada 5, Germany 1 8:10 a.m. Roc 2, Denmark 0 11:10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11; Preliminary round

Game Time (ET) Czech Republic 2, Switzerland 1 3:40 a.m. Sweden 4, Slovakia 1 3:40 a.m. Latvia vs. Finland 8:10 a.m. Canada vs. USA 11:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12; Preliminary round

Game Time (ET) Germany vs. China 3:40 a.m. ROC vs. Czechia 8:10 a.m. Switzerland vs. Denmark 8:10 a.m. Slovakia vs. Latvia 11:10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13; Preliminary round

Game Time (ET) Finland vs. Sweden 3:40 a.m. China vs. Canada 8:10 a.m. USA vs. Germany 8:10 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 14; Qualification round

Game Time (ET) Qualification Playoff 1 11:10 p.m. Qualification Playoff 2 11:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15; Qualification round & Quarterfinals

Game Time (ET) Qualification playoff 3 3:40 a.m. Qualification playoff 4 8:10 a.m. Quarterfinal 1 11:10 p.m.

Wednesday Feb. 16; Quarterfinals

Game Time (ET) Quarterfinal 2 1 a.m. Quarterfinal 3 3:40 a.m. Quarterfinal 4 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17; Semifinal

Game Time (ET) Semifinal 1 11:10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18; Semifinal

Game Time (ET) Semifinal 2 8:10 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19: Medal games