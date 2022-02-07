The USA will face Canada in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

After Canada defeated the USA at the 2021 world championships final in August, the teams will rematch for their fourth and final preliminary round game in the tournament. The event will determine the seeding and placements for the quarterfinals, which are expected to start on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Canada defeated the ROC 6-1 early on Monday and advanced to 3-0 in Group A. Although the game was delayed for about an hour due to missing COVID-19 test results, Sarah Nurse and Sarah Filler came out strong for Canada and scored two goals, 20 seconds apart in the first two minutes.

The USA will also look to extend a 3-0 undefeated streak in Group A as they prepare to face Canada. The team recently shutout Switzerland 8-0 in their matchup on Sunday. Captain Hilary Knight, Jesse Compher, and Alex Carpenter lead the team with three goals each and will be tested by Canada. Ann-Renée Desbiens, Canada’s starting goalie, has only let the puck pass her three times over the past three games and is expected to start between the pipes on Monday night.

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from USA vs. Canada on Monday night in the 2022 Olympics. Follow for complete results from the preliminary round game.

USA vs. Canada women’s hockey score

1 2 3 OT F USA – – – – – Canada – – – – –

USA vs. Canada live updates, highlights from 2022 Olympics

All times Eastern.

11:14 p.m.: Desbiens makes her first save on a shot from Pannek.

11:12 p.m.: Rooney leaves the puck for a defender to pick it up but Natalie Spooner swoops in and gets a shot into the crease.

11:10 p.m.: Canada wins the puck drop and wacks it past the USA blue line.

10:00 p.m.: USA and Canada both release their lineups about an hour ahead of the matchup.

USA vs. Canada start time

Date: Monday, Feb. 7

Monday, Feb. 7 Puck drop: 11:10 p.m. ET

The United States will face Canada on Sunday, Feb 7 at 11:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing.

What channel is USA vs Canada on today?

TV channel (USA): USA Network, NBC

USA Network, NBC Live stream (USA): Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV

Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV TV channel (Canada): CBC, CBC News Network

CBC, CBC News Network Live stream (Canada): CBC’s Beijing 2022 website, CBC Gem, CBC Olympics app, fuboTV

The 2022 Winter Olympics will air live on USA Network and NBC in the United States, while CBC and the CBC News Network will air the games in Canada. Viewers will be able to watch USA vs. Canada on multiple platforms.

All games will be available to live stream on NBC Sports’ Olympic website, the NBC Sports app and fuboTV. Replays will air on USA Network.

In Canada, the games will be available to stream on CBC’s Olympics website and CBC Gem along with fuboTV. Replays will air on TSN.

Women’s Olympic hockey schedule 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Game Time (ET) Czechia 3, China 1 11:10 p.m. Canada 12, Switzerland 1 11:10 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Game Time (ET) Japan 3, Sweden 1 3:40 a.m. USA 5, Finland 2 8:10 a.m. China 3, Denmark 1 11:10 p.m. ROC 5, Switzerland 2 11:10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Game Time (ET) Canada 11, Finland 1 11:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Game Time (ET) Czechia 3, Switzerland 1 3:40 a.m. Japan 6, Denmark 2 3:40 a.m. USA 5, ROC 0 8:10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Game Time (ET) China 2, Japan 1 3:40 a.m. USA 8, Switzerland 0 8:10 a.m. Canada vs. ROC 11:10 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Game Time (ET) Czechia vs. Denmark 3:40 a.m. Sweden vs. China 8:10 a.m. Finland vs. Switzerland 8:10 a.m. USA vs. Canada 11:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Game Time (ET) Japan vs. Czechia 3:40 a.m. ROC vs. Finland 8:10 a.m. Denmark vs. Sweden 8:10 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Game Time (ET) Quarterfinal 1 11:10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Game Time (ET) Quarterfinal 2 8:10 a.m. Quarterfinal 3 11:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Game Time (ET) Quarterfinal 4 3:40 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Game Time (ET) Semifinal 1 11:10 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

Game Time (ET) Semifinal 2 8:10 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Game Time (ET) Bronze-medal game 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17