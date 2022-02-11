Canada and the United States haven’t met in the Olympics in nearly a decade, but they have played historic games against each other in the recent past.

In 2010, Sidney Crosby scored the Golden Goal in Vancouver to give Canada a 3-2 overtime win in the gold-medal game. In 2014, Carey Price made 31 saves in Canada’s 1-0 shutout victory in the semifinals in Sochi.

This year’s tournament doesn’t have the star power of those years, but these two sides have already shown that they will likely be the teams to beat in at least Group A, if not the entire competition.

Both teams poured on the offense in their preliminary-round openers. Canada downed reigning silver medalist Germany 5-1, with five different players scoring goals. Four of the goals came from third- or fourth-liners.

Team USA routed China 8-0, powered by a hat trick from Harvard left winger Sean Farrell, his first goals in international competition. Farrell, along with fellow goal scorers Matty Beniers and Brian O’Neill, could become household names with NHL players not competing in Beijing.

Canada and the U.S. are tied in the standings with three points each, but the U.S. leads in goal differential (plus-8 to plus-4). The top team from each of the three groups and the best second-place team will automatically advance to the quarterfinals, so this game is especially pivotal.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights for USA vs. Canada at the 2022 Olympics. Follow below for complete results from the men’s hockey preliminary-round game.

USA vs. Canada score

P1 P2 P3 OT F USA – – – – – Canada – – – – –

USA vs. Canada live updates, highlights from 2022 Olympics

Puck drop is scheduled for 11:10 p.m. ET. Live updates will begin at that time.

USA vs. Canada start time

Date: Friday, Feb. 11

Friday, Feb. 11 Puck drop: 11:10 p.m. ET

The rivals will face off at 11:10 p.m. ET Friday (12:10 p.m. local time Saturday) at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

What channel is USA vs. Canada on today?

TV channel (USA): USA Network

USA Network Live stream (USA): Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV

Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV TV channel (Canada): CBC

CBC Live stream (Canada): CBC’s Beijing 2022 website, CBC Gem, CBC Olympics app, fuboTV

USA Network will broadcast USA vs. Canada in the United States. CBC will carry the broadcast of the matchup in Canada.

For those hoping to stream it, fuboTV has options to watch the game in the United States and in Canada.

American viewers can also stream the games on Peacock, at NBC’s Olympics website and on the NBC Sports app. Canadian viewers have streaming options available on CBC’s Olympics website and with CBC Gem.

