US women’s hockey team tops Czech Republic to reach semifinals

It was more of a challenge than the United States expected and more than it looked like they would get after a first period in which the Americans outshot the Czech Republic, 18-0.

But the U.S. women’s hockey team is on to the semifinals of the Olympics after a 4-1 win over the Czech Republic on Friday afternoon in Beijing.

The U.S. is now 4-1 in the tournament, the lone blemish coming in a loss to Canada at the end of the group stage. Next comes a semifinal matchup against the winner of Finland vs. Japan.

It didn’t come without a scare — the Czechs went up 1-0 right after their first shot on goal of the game, when Michaela Pejzlova put home a rebound at 4:59 of the second period. The Americans weren’t on the back foot for long, though. Hilary Knight tied it at one, crashing the net off Kendall Coyne Schofield’s shot, just 48 seconds after the Czech Republic had taken the lead.

Savannah Harmon (left) hugs a teammate after scoring a goal in the United States’ 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic. EPA

The U.S. played most of the game in their offensive zone, dominating possession and shot margin — which finished 58-6 — but struggled to get anything by Czech goaltender Klara Peslarova, who had 54 saves. Even when Dani Cameranesi took a five-minute major for boarding in the second period, the U.S. had the best chance of the ensuing power play, with Peslarova stonewalling Alex Carpenter on a breakaway.

Because of their goaltender’s play, the Czechs came into the last 20 minutes on even footing. But that didn’t last.

At 6:49 of the third, the U.S. finally broke through, with Lee Stecklein’s shot from the point deflecting off a Czech stick and past Peslarova to give the Americans a 2-1 lead. Savannah Harmon extended the lead to 3-1 with a power play goal on a rebound with 3:09 to go in the game, sealing the win. An empty-net goal from Schofield made it 4-1.

It wasn’t as dominant a victory as it could have been for the U.S. as far as the scoreline goes. Rarely, though, was the result in doubt, and the Americans marched on to the semifinals in what they hope will be a repeat of their gold medal run in 2018.