From tennis champion to expectant mother in under a year.

Former world number one and four-time grand slam champion Ash Barty announced on Friday she is expecting her first child with husband Garry Kissick.

“2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” the Australian native said. “Origi already the protective big sister”

Barty used her adorable border collie Origi to help reveal the news to her 516K Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old shocked the tennis community when she announced her retirement last March — two months removed from winning the Australian Open.

Kissick, 32, made a similar announcement on his own Instagram with the caption “Little Red, 2023.”

Barty used her fod Origi to make the announcement Instagram / @ashbarty

Barty and Kissick’s pregnancy announcement made its way around social media as plenty of tennis figures congratulated the couple.

“Congratulations!!!! Baby Barty,” said former British tennis star Laura Robson.

“Congratulations Ash, so happy for you,” former Australian world number 4 Jelena Dokic commented.

Barty and Kissick married in July 2022. Getty Images

“Waouhhhhhhhh congratulations mate,” world number four, Caroline Garcia added.

“We are so happy for you, Ash Barty. Huge congrats!” the Australian Open tweeted.

American Shelby Rogers joined the chat saying “Oh yay!!!! Congratulations you two! So excited for you!”

It was reported that Barty will be at Melbourne Park for this year’s Australia Open — not as the defending champ — but as a mentor for Australian wildcard Olivia Gadecki.

The Australian Open is set to begin on Jan. 15 and run through Jan. 29.