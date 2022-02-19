US men’s hockey team subject of noise complaint

The U.S. men’s hockey team made noise in Beijing after all — just not on the ice.

Members of the team were part of a late-night party at the Olympic athletes village that led to a noise complaint and a talk between the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and USA Hockey, the Associated Press reported.

There wasn’t any property damage, unlike the 1998 Nagano Olympics when American hockey players from the NHL created $3,000 in damage.

The U.S. men’s hockey team, which lost in the quarterfinals, was subject to a noise complaint. AFP via Getty Images

“We hold Team USA athletes to very high standards of personal conduct,” the USOPC said in a statement sent. “We have spoken to USA Hockey leadership, affirmed those expectations and can confirm that athletes will remain in the village until their scheduled departures.”

The United States team was composed of 15 college players and others from European professional and North American minor leagues. The team was eliminated in a quarterfinal shootout loss to Slovakia after winning its first three games of the tournament.