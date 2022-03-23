US embassy finds Brittney Griner ‘in good condition’ during Russia visit

WNBA all-star Brittney Griner is “in good condition,” according to a US embassy official who visited her in Russian custody.

Embassy officials were able to gain access to Griner on Wednesday for the first time since her February arrest in Moscow, CNN reported.

“We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told CNN.

Brittney Griner has played for a Russian team in the WNBA offseason for the past few years. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Griner faces 5 to 10 years in Russian prison if convicted on drug smuggling charges. Russian Federal Customs Service

“Our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition and we will continue to do everything we can to see to that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal,” he added.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in mid-February for allegedly having cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage. She faces 5 to 10 years in Russian prison if convicted on drug smuggling charges.

Griner, 31, won the WNBA championship in 2014 with the Phoenix Mercury. She has played for a Russian team in the offseason for the past several years.