Urban Meyer replacement list for Jaguars includes Byron Leftwich

The Jaguars already have an initial list of candidates for their head coaching vacancy after firing Urban Meyer 13 games into the season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that list includes Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as well as former head coaches Jim Caldwell and Doug Pederson. The league allows teams to begin interviewing candidates this Tuesday, meaning the process can start moving in short order.

The Jaguars, 2-12 entering Sunday, saw their season derailed by a series of embarrassing incidents involving Meyer. That culminated in his firing after a Tampa Bay Times report detailed that Meyer had kicked kicker Josh Lambo during practice, just days after an NFL Network report chronicled a number of internal issues, including the former Ohio State coach berating his assistants.

The job will still be desirable, though, with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence a potential franchise cornerstone.

Leftwich, who played in Jacksonville before his coaching career, has earned plaudits for his work with Bruce Arians and Tom Brady in Tampa. He figures to be a sought-after candidate in the market this year, with youth that could help him connect to Lawrence and experience calling plays.

Caldwell and Pederson are both more experienced options, though, having taken teams to the playoffs as head coaches.

Both are out of football this year, with Caldwell last working as the quarterbacks coach in Miami in 2019. Pederson was let go as the Eagles head coach last season.

After winning the Super Bowl in Philadelphia, Pederson put together two 9-7 seasons before a trainwreck in 2020 saw him lose his job. As for Caldwell, he took the Lions to the postseason in his first year in the job, but couldn’t win a playoff game there.

All three names have good experience with quarterbacks, which makes them logical fits for a job in which success will begin and end with Lawrence’s future.

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Jets and No. 2 pick Zach Wlison, it’s been an underwhelming season for the Clemson product, whose 14 interceptions lead the NFL.