Urban Meyer rebukes claim he didn’t know who Aaron Donald was

Urban Meyer found the allegations that he was unaware of who superstar Rams tackle Aaron Donald is “silly.”

During a recent appearance on the “The Tim May Podcast,” the former Jaguars head coach, 57, addressed claims made in a March report from The Athletic, which detailed his disastrous tenure in Jacksonville. Among the claims was the notion that he had minimal intel on the league’s biggest playmakers – including Donald.

“Someone told me that,” Meyer said, according to CBS Sports. “I’ve heard silly things in my life. You shouldn’t even address things like that, it’s so silly.”

In the original piece from The Athletic, Meyer allegedly said, “Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams?” and “I’m hearing he might be a problem for us.”

Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer recently addressed claims that he was unaware of who Rams superstar Aaron Donald is MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, was a problem for the Jaguars when Los Angeles demolished Jacksonville 37-7 in early December.

Although Meyer was fired later that month following the team’s 2-11 start, the embattled coach had been at the center of numerous controversies throughout the season. Not only was Meyer accused of belittling his assistant coaches and kicking a player, but he became a national laughingstock in the fall after an away loss to the Bengals, when he stayed behind in Ohio and was filmed dancing at an Ohio bar with a woman who was not his wife.

Despite missteps off the field, Meyer believes his record is what led to his termination in Jacksonville.

“I believe we got fired because we didn’t win enough games,” Meyer said. “In my strong opinion, I hear people rip our roster apart. We had good enough players to win games. We didn’t do a good enough job. … We were 2-11, that’s terrible.”

Meyer allegedly said of Donald during his tenure in Jacksonville, “Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams?” Getty Images

Doug Pederson, the former Eagles head coach who led the team to a Super Bowl, was named Meyer’s permanent replacement in February.

Meyer appears to be focusing on a return to the small screen as his next professional venture.

“I love Fox. I love their team and their guys,” he said. “There’s nothing that’s been finalized yet, but I plan on going back and doing it. I really enjoyed that.”

Meyer was featured on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” in 2019 and 2020.