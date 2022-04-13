Urban Meyer planning Fox return after disastrous Jaguars season

Urban Meyer appears to be returning to television.

After being fired following a disastrous season coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer sounds poised to return to his role in the Fox Sports college football studio.

“I love Fox. I love their team and their guys,” he told “The Tim May Podcast” this week “There’s nothing that’s been finalized yet, but I plan on going back and doing it. I really enjoyed that.”

Meyer, 57, appeared on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” in 2019 and 2020. Last year, he was replaced by Bob Stoops. But despite Meyer having had various issues with his reputation dating back to before his first tenure at Fox, which manifested again when he coached in the NFL, he was an incisive television talent with the credibility of having won multiple national championships.

Urban Meyer said he is planning to return to Fox Sports. Getty Images

In Jacksonville, the Jaguars were just 2-11 under Meyer. Then, not even halfway through that season, he went viral for canoodling with a blonde woman, who is not his wife, at a bar in Columbus. It was revealed that he not flown back to Florida with the team after a Thursday night loss to the Bengals.

There were also reports about turmoil with assistants and he was accused by former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo of kicking him during a preseason practice. Meyer has denied that the kick was as forceful as was alleged.