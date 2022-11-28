Urban Meyer a fix for Ohio State’s Michigan problem

Even before Michigan’s 45-23 victory in Columbus against Ohio State on Saturday, one Wolverines alum suggested the Buckeyes may look to bring back a familiar sideline savant.

On ESPN’s “College Game Day,” former Heisman winner and Michigan wideout Desmond Howard asserted that if Ohio State fell to the Wolverines for a second straight year fans would start to “go against” the program, going so far as to suggest the Buckeyes may look to rekindle their relationship with former head coach Urban Meyer.

“When you put so much effort, so much attention, (there’s) so much at stake in this game, and you come up short again, especially in The Shoe (Ohio Stadium), that’s when your fan base, they go against you,” Howard said. “This media down here, man, they can be treacherous. You got to watch the emphasis you put on a game like this. Because if you stumble and lose… things will get hot. They may go over there to Fox and snatch Urban Meyer.”

That would be a stunning about-face for the Buckeyes. They parted ways with Meyer — currently an analyst for Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show — after an incredibly successful run from 2012-18 that was marred by the cover-up of an assistant’s spousal abuse.

Urban Meyer’s Ohio State tenure didn’t end so well. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Meyer joined Fox Sports shortly after, before jumping to the NFL and taking over as coach of the Jaguars in 2021. He didn’t last the season in Jacksonville, going 2-11 and being let go after kicker Josh Lambo accused him of physical abuse during a team practice.

Fellow “College Game Day” panelist Kirk Herbsreit did not agree with Howard’s assessment, especially not with current Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s track record.

“What are we even talking about?” Herbstreit asked. “If he wins this game, great, we’ll celebrate Ryan Day and Ohio State. But if he loses, you wake up tomorrow, you’re disappointed, your heart’s ripped out. But Ryan Day is still a great coach.”

Desmond Howard doesn’t seem sold on Ryan Day. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Day has had a successful tenure at Ohio State. Since taking over in 2019, he’s led the program to multiple College Football Playoff appearances while only losing five games to Michigan, Clemson, Alabama, and Oregon.

One place where Day’s resume doesn’t line up with Meyer’s? A 7-0 record against Michigan and a national championship in 2014.