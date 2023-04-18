Upgraded to questionable for Knicks Game 2

The Knicks may not be without Josh Hart for Game 2 after all.
After he was listed as doubtful Monday for Tuesday night’s game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland with a sprained left ankle, the Knicks announced Tuesday morning that Hart has been upgraded to questionable for the game.
The 28-year-old, whom the Knicks acquired from the Trail Blazers before the trade deadline, injured his ankle during the Knicks’ Game 1 victory over the Cavs on Saturday.
Hart had 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting with 10 rebounds in 33 minutes, the second-most minutes logged by a Knick in the game.
Hart was limited during Monday’s practice after appearing to land on Julius Randle’s foot during the fourth quarter on Saturday.
Game 2 of the first-round NBA playoff series is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.