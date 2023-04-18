Upgraded to questionable for Knicks Game 2

The Knicks may not be without Josh Hart for Game 2 after all.

After he was listed as doubtful Monday for Tuesday night’s game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland with a sprained left ankle, the Knicks announced Tuesday morning that Hart has been upgraded to questionable for the game.

The 28-year-old, whom the Knicks acquired from the Trail Blazers before the trade deadline, injured his ankle during the Knicks’ Game 1 victory over the Cavs on Saturday.





Josh Hart during the Knicks’ Game 1 win over the Cavaliers on April 15, 2023. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post





Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson look at a laptop during Knicks practice in Cleveland on April 17, 2023. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

Hart had 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting with 10 rebounds in 33 minutes, the second-most minutes logged by a Knick in the game.

Hart was limited during Monday’s practice after appearing to land on Julius Randle’s foot during the fourth quarter on Saturday.

Game 2 of the first-round NBA playoff series is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.