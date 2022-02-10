Updated tally of Olympic gold, silver, bronze medals for United States

The U.S. will once again have some of the biggest names in the Olympics competing again for gold.

Shaun White will be back in the games at 35, and he’ll be looking to pick up his fourth and final Olympic gold medal before he heads into retirement. Chloe Kim, the reigning gold medalist in the snowboard halfpipe, will also give the U.S. another strong contender in snowboarding.

Nathan Chen has dominated on the world stage since winning bronze in figure skating in 2018, and the 22-year-old figures to be a strong contender for the top spot on the podium this year. He has already set a world record during the individual short program and eyes the gold medal on Thursday.

Mikaela Shiffrin will be making her third trip to the Olympics and will be hoping to claim her third gold medal in alpine skiing.

But it was Lindsey Jacobellis who became the first member from Team USA to capture gold, doing it in the women’s snowboard cross.

The last time the Winter Games took place, the United States finished with the fourth-most gold medals (nine) and fourth-most total medals (23). It will be looking to again finish among the top five nations in Beijing.

Sporting News is tracking the United States’ medal count in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

USA Olympic medal count 2022

Gold: 1

Silver: 5

Bronze: 1

Total: 7

USA Olympic medal results by events