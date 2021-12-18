Updated list of college football stars skipping bowl games for 2022 NFL Draft

It has become an annual ritual in the college football world for star players to announce they will not be playing in their team’s bowl games ahead of the NFL draft.

This year will be no different. Players will announce that with the regular season concluded, and only a bowl game left, they are going to turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft in the hopes of staying healthy and spending time to focus on preparing for the draft.

Even with NIL deals in place at the college level now, several players will make the decision to not risk their pro football careers in a last hurrah with their college.

Which players have made the decision? Sporting News will be tracking the top names to announce they won’t be playing in bowl games.

So far, there have been several key players who’ve announced they’ll skip their bowl games and prepare for the NFL Draft instead.

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, considered a potential No. 1 overall pick, announced on Instagram on Dec. 6 that he will forgo the Ducks’ trip to the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 against No. 16 Oklahoma, and instead begin to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The star defensive end finished his season with seven sacks, 12 tackels for loss, 49 total tackles and two forced fumbles. Thibodeaux is a Bednarik Award and Bronco Nagurski Trophy finalist.

His decision to forgo his team’s bowl game comes the same day Oregon coach, Mario Cristobal, announced he would be leaving the Ducks to take the head coaching position at Miami.

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks announced that he would opt out, announcing his decision on Dec. 8 that he will not play against Penn State in the Outback Bowl. Burks had a stellar 2021 campaign, finishing the season with 1,104 receiving yards on 66 catches, including 11 touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 112 yards and scored another touchdown on the ground.

A pair of SMU teammates both announced they would be skipping the Fenway Bowl. Wide receiver Reggie Roberson was the first to make his announcement, followed by fellow wideout Danny Gray. Gray led the team with 803 receiving yards and nine receiving touhdowns on 49 catches, while Roberson was third with 625 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 51 receptions.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton said on Twitter that he would be skipping the Fighting Irish’s Fiesta Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State as he prepares for the NFL Draft. Hamilton, who was just named a Walter Camp First Team All-American, finished the 2021 season with 34 tackles and three interceptions.

Shortly after Hamilton announced his decision, Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams announced that he too would be missing the Fiesta Bowl. Williams was the leading rusher for the Fighting Irish for the second straight season, reaching 1,002 yards on the ground with 14 touchdowns on 204 carries. He also caught 42 passes for 359 yards with three more scores.

In addition to Hamilton, another star running back announced he’d skip his team’s bowl game in Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III. Walker, an SN All-American who finished sixth in this year’s Heisman voting, won’t play in the Peach Bowl against Pitt and will instead get ready for the NFL Draft. Walker finished the year with 1,646 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He was second in the nation in rushing yards and second in the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns.

West Vriginia’s Leddie Brown became the latest player to opt out as he won’t play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota on Dec. 28. Brown was the Mountaineers’ leading rusher each of the last two seasons, eclipsing 1,000 yards both years. He was also a receiving threat out of the backfield as he had the second-most catches on the team last season and the fourth-most this season.

Shortly after Brown announced his intentions, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett said he would not play in the Peach Bowl against Michigan State.

The senior finished third in the voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy. He threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns in 13 games while leading the Panthers to their first ACC championship. Pickett ended his five-year Panthers career with 12,303 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns. He also had 20 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

This post will be updated as more players announce their intentions to skip bowl games.