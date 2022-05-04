‘Up In The Blue Seats’: Rangers Lose Triple-OT Heartbreaker

Getty Images

Igor Shesterkin just made his 80th save.

A game that started on May 3 came about 10 minutes from ending on May 4. Three overtimes and nearly five hours later, the Rangers dropped a heartbreaker in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden to the Penguins. A controversial disallowed goal played a big part of it as the game may have ended in regulation if the call was not overturned with more than three minutes remaining.

To talk about that call and the Game 1 loss, we bring you a new episode of the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast with Ron Duguay and Mollie Walker. The Post’s Larry Brooks drops by to react to the marathon at The Garden.

Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Ron, Mollie & Jake

TRIPLE OT: Ron talks about his playoff experience playing in a double-OT game. Your mindset is more about winning the game than how tired you may be.

Did the refs make the right call? Ron believes Kaapo Kakko was pushed into the goalie and that the goal should have been allowed. YOUTH: Impressed by young players and good for them getting this kind of playoff experience. Rangers’ third line played well. First period looked like best period of the season for the Rangers. Then it all changed.

Impressed by young players and good for them getting this kind of playoff experience. Rangers’ third line played well. First period looked like best period of the season for the Rangers. Then it all changed. FEELING AT THE GARDEN: It was an electric atmosphere to start the game. Fans were into it. By the time the third overtime came, it got quieter and some fans left as it got close to midnight.

Larry Brooks Interview:

The Post’s Hall of Fame hockey columnist

GOAL OR NO GOAL: Did not think they would allow that to be the game-winning goal. Not surprised it was disallowed.

