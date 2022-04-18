Unvaccinated Mel Kiper Jr. will cover NFL Draft 2022 remotely

Mel Kiper Jr., a stalwart of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage, announced that he will be manning his post remotely for NFL Draft 2022 because he is unvaccinated.

“The NFL Draft is the highlight of my year and I am looking forward to taking part in my 39th this month on ESPN,” Kiper wrote on Twitter.

“For all three days, I will appear from my home studio in Maryland rather than onsite in Vegas as I am unvaccinated for COVID-19. I completely support everyone determining what’s best for their individual circumstance and recognize the value of vaccines. Simply put, my COVID vaccination decision is very specific to my own personal medical history.”

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. will cover the 2022 NFL Draft remotely because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Allen Kee / ESPN Images

Kiper, 61, has been covering the NFL Draft since 1984. He is among the longest tenured on-air talents at the network, perhaps trailing only Chris Berman and Dick Vitale in longevity.

“I appreciate my colleagues, particularly the production staff and my fellow commentators, for their support and flexibility,” Kiper concluded. “NFL fans are the most passionate in all of sports and I can’t wait for another great NFL Draft.”