Unlike Giants, Jets have hope heading into next season

The teams have identical records. Both are 4-12.

Yet the outlook for each could not be more different.

One team can’t wait for its season to end, with Sunday’s 2021 finale tantalizingly in sight, because there’s nothing to be excited about or about which to look forward.

The other team wishes its season was just beginning, with tangible improvements from young players weekly beginning to show in recent weeks.

One team has no idea who its head coach will be next season.

The other knows exactly who’ll be leading it in 2022 and beyond.

One team has significant uncertainty at quarterback.

The other believes it’s found the quarterback who’ll lead the franchise for the next decade.

For one team, the arrow is pointed downward.

For the other, the arrow is pointed up.

There you have the respective vibes surrounding the Giants and Jets at the moment.

The Giants’ plight at the moment feels hopeless, with general manager Dave Gettleman about to be replaced and the futures of head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones murky at best.

Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg (2)

Conversely, the Jets and their fans are buoyed with hope, boosted considerably by the Jets nearly defeating Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers last Sunday as they prepare to play the Bills this Sunday in Buffalo.

This season, with a rookie head coach in Robert Saleh and a rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson, was never going to be about the won-loss record at the end for the Jets. But they’ve doubled their win total from 2020, when they went 2-14 and replaced Adam Gase with Saleh.

The Giants, who went 6-10 in 2020 (Judge’s first season), entered the year with playoff expectations from ownership and have won two fewer games than they did a year ago. They currently ride a five-game losing streak in which they’ve been defeated by double digits in each into Sunday’s season finale against Washington.

It’s possible the Giants, who’ve already used three quarterbacks this season because of injuries, will play a fourth this Sunday depending on whether third stringer Jake Fromm gets replaced by fourth stringer Brian Lewerke, who’s never played in an NFL game.

The Jets, meanwhile, can’t wait to get Wilson back on the field this week after his eye-opening performance against Tampa Bay (19 of 33 for 234 yards and a touchdown) to see if his improvement continues. Wilson, after throwing 11 interceptions in his first eight starts, hasn’t thrown one in his past four starts.

The Jets hope to get rookie running back Michael Carter back after he was knocked out of Sunday’s game with a concussion, considering that in 13 games this season he has rushed for 620 yards and four TDs with a 4.5-yard average.

There, too, is an outside chance they get rookie receiver Elijah Moore back from his quadriceps injury for the finale. In 11 games, Moore has 43 catches for 538 yards and five TDs and has looked like a dynamic skill-position weapon the Jets have lacked for what seems like forever.

These reasons are why the Jets see light, reasons they want to see more of these players before the season ends.

Saleh was asked if he’s allowed himself to think about the future with some of the building blocks in place combined with an offseason of two picks in the first round of the draft and two in the second round along with some $48 million in salary cap space (according to overthecap.com) to spend.

“You do, but you also got to check yourself pretty quickly, because there’s still this week to worry about,’’ Saleh said. “I promise as soon as evaluations are over and this game [at Buffalo] checks out and we finish and we’re diving into our tape with regards to self-scout and looking, that’s where all the focus goes to next.

“Do you allow your mind to drift? Sure, but at the same time, as a coach you just can’t let it drift too far because … there’s still a lot of guys who are getting an opportunity that not only want to show that they belong on an NFL roster, but they should be starting in this league. And because of it, it’s our absolute commitment to devote every ounce of energy to them.’’

That energy has created hope for 2022. It’s an energy that’s completely missing from the Jets’ MetLife Stadium co-tenants as this season winds to its end.